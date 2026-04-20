Pragmatic capitulation

Shareholders can theoretically stay post-delisting but will have a hard time selling a meaningful block when the price discovery becomes arbitrary.

In the infrastructure business, “maximizing shareholder value” has quietly been replaced by “securing durable legitimacy.” The same Maharlika hug that lowers the odds of political trouble at renewal time also quietly caps the upside.

Tariff hikes, modernization, capacity expansion — nice slides for the presentation. But everyone knows the real ceiling is now a regulated, government-approved corridor, not the open market.

The partnership is a strategic necessity. It’s the kind where one realizes that a franchise only survives if the state stops seeing you as “one of us” instead of a private toll collector.

The operator gets political oxygen. And the game goes on exactly as it always has in this country, dressed up in sovereign-fund wrapping paper.