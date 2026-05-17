Long-time informal settlers get huge boost

More than 200 informal settlers in Valenzuela City have secured ownership of the land they have occupied for decades, turning back the threat of displacement through the government’s flagship housing program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) released more than P9 million to the Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association of PARADA Inc. in Barangay Parada.