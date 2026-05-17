SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

Long-time informal settlers get huge boost

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon AlilingPHOTO courtesy of DHSUD
Published on

More than 200 informal settlers in Valenzuela City have secured ownership of the land they have occupied for decades, turning back the threat of displacement through the government’s flagship housing program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) released more than P9 million to the Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association of PARADA Inc. in Barangay Parada.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling
Expanded 4PH program secures homes for Valenzuela families

The financial assistance covers land acquisition and related taxes for the 2,318-square-meter property under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), a component of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa led the turnover ceremony. Aliling said the initiative aims to provide permanent tenure while ensuring low-income families retain access to essential services.

“Under the Expanded 4PH Program, we are promoting not just housing, but the dignity of every Filipino family,” Aliling said. “By ensuring security in their current residences, we also guarantee their continuous access to vital services like healthcare and nutrition.”

Valenzuela informal settlers land ownership 4PH program DHSUD
SHFC community mortgage program housing Philippines 2026
Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association land acquisition Valenzuela
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph