Lawyer group to defend cop in viral Pasig road rage case

Inton said the group had obtained a complete video of the incident, which he claimed showed that the policeman had been sufficiently provoked by the rider.

“We got hold of the complete video that clearly shows that the police officer was sufficiently provoked by the rider who disrespected the policeman. The provocation was initiated by the ‘pa-victim’ rider despite the police already avoiding any confrontation. The alleged pushing was not intended to cause grave harm to the rider but rather to avoid him,” Inton told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that the group would also represent Lagua in administrative cases that may be initiated by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Inton said they intend to determine who ordered Lagua to surrender despite no formal complaint yet being filed, noting that no preliminary investigation had been conducted that would have allowed the officer to secure legal representation.

“What other authorities did was pin Lagua down based solely on the viral video,” Inton said.

“The rider played his ‘pa-victim’ role, which unfortunately was believed by certain officials without even getting the entire story. Tomorrow we will post bail for his provisional release,” he added.

It can be recalled that NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan earlier called a press conference attended by Lagua, Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit chief Lt. Col. Edison Ouaño, and investigator P/Cpl. Benito Calungai Jr.

Calinisan also criticized QCPD-CIDU officials for initially filing lesser charges of physical injury and malicious mischief against Lagua, and pushed for the filing of a frustrated murder complaint against the police officer.

The complaint was later elevated to frustrated murder and filed before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.

Inton said the LCSP would also represent Ouaño and Calungai in the case.