World Bank funds $1-B farm modernization

The initiative comes as the government faces mounting pressure to stabilize food supply, raise farm output, and shield the agriculture sector from rising energy costs, climate disruptions, and supply chain volatility.

Major step toward long-term agricultural reform

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. described the program as a major step toward long-term agricultural reform.

“This financing allows us to raise farm productivity, stabilize food supply, and protect millions of livelihoods dependent on agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

“By strengthening value chains and building climate resilience, we are supporting rural incomes and reinforcing a key pillar of the economy,” he added.

The PSAT program will focus on increasing rice-based farming output, improving efficiency and climate resilience across agricultural value chains, and strengthening institutional performance within the sector.

Unlike traditional financing arrangements, the World Bank’s Program-for-Results scheme requires the government to hit verified performance targets before accessing portions of the funding, placing stronger emphasis on accountability and measurable outcomes.

Initial $300-M release in 2027

Government officials expect an initial $300-million release next year, providing support as the country deals with inflationary pressures and climate-related risks affecting food production.

The World Bank said the program could benefit at least five million farmers through improved services, stronger supply chains, and more resilient agricultural systems.

“These programs will help at least five million farmers diversify livelihoods, increase income, and manage climate risks,” said Zafer Mustafaoğlu, World Bank division director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

The financing package is complemented by a $24.5-million technical assistance grant under the Technical Assistance for Sustainable Agriculture Transformation program, including $14.5 million from the United Kingdom through its Just Rural Transition Support Programme.