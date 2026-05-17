Islamic scholar dies after gun attack in Maguindanao del Sur

Based on initial police reports, the incident occurred on the morning of 13 May 2026 while Ebrahim was having breakfast inside his residence. An unidentified armed suspect reportedly entered the house and opened fire on the religious leader without warning, hitting him multiple times in different parts of the body.

Ebrahim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment. Despite several days of intensive care, he died on Saturday, 16 May, due to the severity of his injuries.

The killing sparked shock and grief among residents, religious leaders, and members of the Moro and Ulama communities in Maguindanao del Sur, where Ebrahim was widely respected for his guidance and participation in local religious and social activities.

Authorities have yet to identify the gunman or establish a clear motive behind the attack. Investigators said they are pursuing several leads and considering various angles, including possible personal disputes, local tensions, and other underlying factors.

Following his death, hundreds of mourners gathered in Barangay Sambulawan for the “Salatul Janazah,” the Islamic funeral prayer, before Ebrahim was laid to rest. Community members said the large turnout reflected the respect and influence he held among residents and fellow religious leaders.

Messages of condolence and calls for justice have since circulated within the community, with many urging authorities to expedite the investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns over gun-related violence in parts of the Bangsamoro region, where security forces continue to address intermittent peace-and-order challenges. Authorities reiterated their commitment to resolving the case and preventing further violence in the area.