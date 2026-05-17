IAEA says UAE radiation levels normal after drone strike near Barakah plant

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire caused by a drone strike on an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, radiological safety levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant’s essential systems were operating normally.

The statement did not give any indication of how the drone strike happened.