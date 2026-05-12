UAE main gas complex full capacity seen

The complex was targeted several times during the war, with production halted on at least three occasions after falling debris from interceptions of projectiles caused fires.

Iran targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, launching drone and missile attacks at US assets but also civilian infrastructure including airports and energy facilities.

In a statement sharing its first quarter results, ADNOC Gas reported $1.1 billion in net income, a 15 percent decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

It said the drop was caused by “increased regional uncertainty and difficult market conditions” as the energy sector faces major disruption due to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure of the strait, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas usually passes, is expected to cost ADNOC Gas between $400 million and $600 million in the second quarter, even if the waterway is reopened in that time.