Gov't warns traders over price cap abuses

The Department of Agriculture said enforcement teams will conduct nationwide inspections of public markets, supermarkets, and retail outlets during the 30-day implementation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s price cap on imported 5 percent broken rice.

Officials said the measure was introduced to curb what the government considers excessive retail pricing despite easing global rice costs and lower import tariffs.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the latest intervention carries stronger legal force than previous pricing measures implemented by the government.

“Unlike the previous maximum suggested retail price that depended largely on moral suasion and voluntary compliance, the mandated price ceiling now allows the Department of Agriculture to impose punitive sanctions and fines on violators,” Tiu Laurel said.

Under the Price Act, businesses found violating government-imposed ceilings on basic necessities such as rice may face jail terms ranging from one to 10 years and fines reaching as high as P1 million.

The law also allows authorities to impose administrative penalties, including suspension or revocation of business permits, confiscation of products, cease-and-desist orders, and temporary or permanent closure of establishments.

Corporate officers and employees directly involved in violations may also be held personally liable under the law.

The DA said the temporary price cap is part of broader efforts to stabilize rice prices and protect consumers from profiteering as inflationary pressures continue to strain household budgets.

Officials added that the government may later adjust, extend, or lift the price ceiling depending on market conditions and the outcome of ongoing price monitoring activities.