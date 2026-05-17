Global Forest Goals’ progress lags

The United Nations’ Global Forest Goals Report 2026 is calling for forests to remain at the center of policy and investment decisions as it bares that progress in implementing the UN Strategic Plan for Forests by 48 countries is not at the pace or scale required to achieve goals by 2030.

Global forest area declined by more than 40 million hectares between 2015 and 2025, while financing for sustainable forest management remains far below estimated needs, according to the UN Global Forest Goals Report 2026 released last week.