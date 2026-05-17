Global Forest Goals’ progress lags

The United Nations’ Global Forest Goals Report 2026 is calling for forests to remain at the center of policy and investment decisions as it bares that progress in implementing the UN Strategic Plan for Forests by 48 countries is not at the pace or scale required to achieve goals by 2030.
Global forest area declined by more than 40 million hectares between 2015 and 2025, while financing for sustainable forest management remains far below estimated needs, according to the UN Global Forest Goals Report 2026 released last week.
At the same time, countries are advancing reforms, expanding restoration efforts, strengthening forest governance and scaling up cooperation.
The voluntarily submitted national reports represent 51 percent of the global forest area.
“Forests are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, from climate action and biodiversity conservation to food security and resilient livelihoods,” said Bjørg Sandkjær, assistant secretary-general for policy coordination at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). “Investing in forests is investing in climate stability, resilient economies and the well-being of present and future generations.”
The report outlines pathways for accelerating action, including halting deforestation, restoring degraded lands, expanding protected and sustainably managed forests, strengthening forest-related governance, closing the financing gap for sustainable forest management and advancing innovative financing mechanisms.
“As 2030 approaches, the challenge is no longer only to recognize the value of forests but to scale implementation at the speed required,” said Juliette Biao, director of the United Nations Forum on Forests Secretariat at UNDESA. “Strengthening political commitment, financing and cross-sector coordination will determine whether the Global Forest Goals can be achieved.”
Among its findings, the report notes that:
Progress is uneven, with gains in protected areas, long-term forest management plans and forest-related monitoring systems;
Seven of the 26 targets are broadly met, 17 are partially achieved, and two are off track, reversing forest loss and eradicating extreme poverty for forest-dependent people;
Pressures from land-use change, climate impacts, wildfires, pests and illegal activities continue to threaten forests in many regions;
Innovative financing, stronger institutions and cross-sectoral cooperation are essential to scale implementation; and
National leadership and community-driven solutions demonstrate that progress can be accelerated when ambition is matched by action.