P9.5M hazardous waste seized, two Chinese nationals arrested in Pampanga

The CIDG, together with local police units and support forces, carried out the operation at a warehouse facility where suspected hazardous and regulated materials were discovered.

Seized during the operation were tire wires, tire ash, whole and cut tires, as well as various industrial equipment and heavy machinery allegedly used in processing activities. The total estimated value of the confiscated items reached approximately P9.5 million.

The arrested individuals are now under the custody of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 for proper documentation and legal proceedings, while the recovered items are secured pending coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau for appropriate handling and disposition.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the orderly and coordinated implementation of the operation, emphasizing the importance of protecting communities from activities that may pose risks to public safety and the environment.