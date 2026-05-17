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Geely Phl partners tour China tech sites

PARTNERS from Geely Motor Philippines joined the 2026 Global Geenius China Tour as part of a wider visit to the brand’s safety, factory and research facilities.
PARTNERS from Geely Motor Philippines joined the 2026 Global Geenius China Tour as part of a wider visit to the brand’s safety, factory and research facilities.Photograph courtesy of GEELY
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Geely Motor Philippines brought Philippine dealer principals and banking executives to China for a closer look at the company’s safety testing, manufacturing, and research facilities.

The visit covered Geely’s Auto Safety Centre in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, a 45,000-square-meter facility built with more than RMB 2 billion in investment. 

PARTNERS from Geely Motor Philippines joined the 2026 Global Geenius China Tour as part of a wider visit to the brand’s safety, factory and research facilities.
Geely goes trail-ready

The center is home to five Guinness World Records, including the world’s longest indoor crash test track at 293.39 meters.

It also houses an altitude-climate adjustable wind tunnel used for vehicle testing. The wind tunnel can simulate speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour.

PARTNERS from Geely Motor Philippines joined the 2026 Global Geenius China Tour as part of a wider visit to the brand’s safety, factory and research facilities.
Geely Cainta wraps EX5 EM-i mall display

The facility handles crash tests, pedestrian protection checks, active safety simulations, battery and powertrain safety, cybersecurity tests for connected vehicles, and health-related safety evaluations. 

Geely Auto Safety Centre Ningbo
Vehicle Crash Test Facility China
Automotive Safety Testing Geely
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