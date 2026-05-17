Five NPA rebels killed in Negros clashes

The guerrilla front, before it was dismantled, operated in parts of Negros Occidental, including Kabankalan, Cauayan and Sipalay.

Brig. Gen. Jason Jumawan said the encounters exposed the deteriorating condition of the dismantled guerrilla front, whose remaining members continue to suffer heavy losses, dwindling manpower and declining support from local residents.

“The continued collapse of communist terrorist formations in Negros reflects the growing rejection of violent armed struggle by communities once exploited through intimidation, extortion, deception and fear,” Jumawan said.

He added that residents in Cauayan have increasingly cooperated with authorities by providing information on the presence and movement of armed communist guerrillas hiding in remote areas.

According to the military, the five fatalities were allegedly responsible for the killing of 12 civilians tagged as government spies since 2025 in the sixth district of Negros Occidental, including recent incidents in Barangay Manlucahoc, Sipalay City.

Government troops recovered high-powered firearms and war materiel from the encounter sites, including a machine gun, M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, an M203 grenade launcher, a hand grenade, communication equipment and subversive documents abandoned in the area.

Cauayan Mayor John Rey Tabujara facilitated the temporary relocation of affected residents to the barangay covered court in Barangay Man-uling, where security monitoring and relief operations were conducted.

The local government unit is also set to conduct stress debriefing and awareness campaigns as part of post-encounter response efforts.

Lt. Col. Roberto Maduli said the military would sustain focused operations while strengthening coordination with local government units and partner agencies to preserve peace and development gains in Southern Negros.