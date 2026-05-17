Fermented corn cob as livestock feed

At the Department of Agriculture–Special Area for Agricultural Development (DA-SAAD), these waste materials are being transformed into organic feed, providing livestock with an alternative food source while maximizing the use of the entire corn product.

To further promote the use of corn cobs as organic feed, DA-SAAD conducted a training and hands-on workshop for farmers in Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija, on 14 May 2026, focusing on the production of organic livestock feed from corn cobs.

The activity aimed to strengthen the capability of the Cabawangan Corn Farmers Association in producing alternative and natural feed for livestock, while also creating an additional source of income and livelihood for the association.

Led by SAAD MAED Lead Rogie G. Castañeda, the training emphasized the importance of proper nutrition in improving livestock health and productivity. The discussion also highlighted the benefits of using affordable, sustainable, and alternative feed sources for farm animals.