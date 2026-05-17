Fermented corn cob as livestock feed

Corn cob is the hard, central cylindrical core of a maize ear where the kernels grow. Made mostly of cellulose and woody pith, it serves as the plant’s reproductive structure. While the kernels are consumed, the tough cob itself is rarely eaten but can be repurposed for various uses.
In the Philippines, around 0.96 million tons of corn cobs are generated annually, many of which are either burned or left in fields. To address this agricultural waste, the government has been promoting the conversion of corn cobs into high-value products such as biochar for soil improvement, mushroom farming substrates, animal feed silage, fuel briquettes, and specialized construction materials.
At the Department of Agriculture–Special Area for Agricultural Development (DA-SAAD), these waste materials are being transformed into organic feed, providing livestock with an alternative food source while maximizing the use of the entire corn product.
To further promote the use of corn cobs as organic feed, DA-SAAD conducted a training and hands-on workshop for farmers in Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija, on 14 May 2026, focusing on the production of organic livestock feed from corn cobs.
The activity aimed to strengthen the capability of the Cabawangan Corn Farmers Association in producing alternative and natural feed for livestock, while also creating an additional source of income and livelihood for the association.
Led by SAAD MAED Lead Rogie G. Castañeda, the training emphasized the importance of proper nutrition in improving livestock health and productivity. The discussion also highlighted the benefits of using affordable, sustainable, and alternative feed sources for farm animals.