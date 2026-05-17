Fermented corn cob as feed for livestock

Corn cob is the hard, central cylindrical core of a maize ear where the kernels grow. Made mostly of cellulose and woody pith, it acts as the plant's reproductive structure. While the kernels are eaten, the tough cob itself is rarely consumed but can be repurposed.

In the Philippines, some 0.96 million tons of corn cob are generated annually that are often burned or left in fields. To combat this waste generated from corn farming, the government is repurposing these products into high-value products, including biochar for soil, mushroom farming substrates, animal feed silage, fuel briquettes, and specialized construction materials.

At the Deparment of Agriculture-Special Area for Agricultural Development (DA-SAAD), these waste materials are being turned into organic feeds, providing livestock in the country an alternative food source from corn and making the whole product consumable.

To further broaden the idea of using corn cob as organic feeds, the DA-SAAD held a training and hands on workshop for farmers in the town of Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija on May 14, 2026, on how make corn cobs into organic feeds for their livestock.

The activity aims to boost the capacity of the Cabawangan Corn Farmers Association (CCFA) in creating alternative anx naturalfood for their livestock as additional income and livelihood for their association.

Led by the SAAD MAED Lead Rogie G. Castañeda, the training emphasizes on the importance of proper nutrition in increasing production and health of livestock. The training also discussed the importance of using cheaper, sustainable, and alternative food for these animals.

At the said workshop, Castañeda gave the step by step process in making fermented or binurong corn cob. He explained the use of corn cob as food is an effected way to lessen farm waste while being used as feeds for chickens, goats, and cows.

Around 34 members of the CCFA, which include 13 male farmers and 21 female farmers participated, including 13 senior citizens.

The DA-SAAD Central Luzon continues to boost the knowledge and skills of the farmers thru worthwhile trainings that aim to boost their production, broaden their livelihood, and develop the agricultural sector.

The DA-SAAD is a locally funded, targeted poverty-alleviation initiative designed to help marginalized Filipino farmers and fisherfolk build sustainable livelihoods, increase food production, and establish community-based enterprises.

The program prioritizes individual farmers, families, and organized Farmers' Associations and Cooperatives (FCAs). Special emphasis is placed on indigenous peoples (IPs), Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) members, and marginalized communities located in top-priority poor provinces designated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).