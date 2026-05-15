4PH benefits more Pinoys

Cash assistance under the ECMP has recently been extended to accredited ISF communities in Regions 2, 9, and the Negros Island Region (NIR).

In Bacolod City, the first ECMP implementation in the NIR marked a milestone with the awarding of land-acquisition assistance to the LK Yuman Phase 1 and 2 Homeowners Associations in Barangay Cabug. A total of 209 families gained security ofa tenure and soon ownership of the land they had occupied for years.

Reach increased

In Region 2, families in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela also moved closer to securing homeownership through the Expanded 4PH. In Solana, 77 member-beneficiaries of CMP Homeowners Association, Inc. received support covering more than 11,000 square meters of land.

Meanwhile, in Cordon, Isabela, 134 households under Amianan CMP Homeowners Association, Inc. benefited from land acquisition assistance spanning over 29,000 square meters.

In Region 9, the long-awaited relief came to an end for the 115 members of the Maria Navarro Homeowners Association Inc., in Barangay Recodo, Zamboanga City, who were formally awarded documents securing land tenure after years of uncertainty.

Through the ECMP, the national government empowers organized communities to legally own the land on which their homes stand — providing not only shelter but also dignity, stability and a stronger foundation for Filipino families.

Aligned with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling stressed that the Expanded #4PH Program will continue to provide safer, decent and affordable housing, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind.