“Donny doesn’t just reach young Filipinos, he connects with them,” said Martin Reyes, EastWest chief marketing and cash management officer. “We want this generation to see EastWest as their bank, the one that understands what they need, whether it’s a better app experience, products that make sense for their lives, or just banking that doesn’t feel like a chore.”

As brand ambassador, Pangilinan will lead campaigns for the EastWest app, promote new banking products and services, and participate in activities across the country.

“Honestly, what keeps me here is that EastWest is always working on something: the app, digital payments, new products and services, getting out to meet people,” Pangilinan said.

He added that many young Filipinos still find banking complicated and said he hopes to help make financial services easier to understand.

“I think young Filipinos should take banking seriously. Banks just need to meet them halfway,” Pangilinan said. dt

Donny Pangilinan renews partnership with EastWest

EastWest said Pangilinan will also join events and on-ground activities in key cities as part of the bank’s continuing push to expand its digital banking reach among younger customers.