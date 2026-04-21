BPI partners with Disney to offer themed banking services

BPI president and chief executive officer Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco said the collaboration reflects the bank’s efforts to evolve its services while maintaining its focus on Filipino families.

“By bringing together BPI’s legacy of trust and financial empowerment with Disney’s timeless storytelling and characters that continue to inspire people in the Philippines across generations, we are creating more meaningful and engaging ways for our customers to connect with us. This collaboration is about helping families plan, dream, and experience more — while staying true to our mission of building a better Philippines, one family and one community at a time,” Limcaoco said.

Under the partnership, BPI customers may gain access to themed offerings such as co-branded cards inspired by Disney franchises, as well as promotions tied to Disney+ subscriptions, film releases and travel experiences.

Cardholders are also expected to receive exclusive privileges for Disney-related travel, including cruise packages and visits to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Officials from Disney said the collaboration aims to expand engagement with Filipino audiences by bringing its content and experiences closer to consumers through everyday financial services.

The move comes as financial institutions continue to explore lifestyle-driven offerings to strengthen customer engagement and differentiate services in an increasingly digital and competitive banking environment.