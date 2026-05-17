Dagupan tapped as training hub for gymnastics, swimming

“We believe talent should be nurtured where it is found. By establishing Regional Training Centers, we ensure that children don’t have to leave their homes just to access world-class facilities. We bring the opportunities to them,” Gregorio said.

As part of the collaboration, the PSC and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, led by president Cynthia Carrion, donated the very same equipment that Carlos Yulo trained on before becoming a world champion and clinching double Olympic gold in Paris 2024, an inspiring legacy now set to elevate the skills and dreams of Dagupan’s young gymnasts.

“Our vision is to decentralize access to premium training. Every province deserves the chance to raise its own heroes and champions, without uprooting kids from their communities. You don’t have to come to us, we will go to you,” Gregorio added.