Dagupan tapped as training hub for gymnastics, swimming

DAGUPAN CITY — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has officially unveiled Dagupan City as Pangasinan’s Regional Training Center for gymnastics and swimming, sparking excitement and strengthening hopes of shaping the next generation of Filipino world-class athletes.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez signed the memorandum of agreement along with PSC commissioners Walter Torres, Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Division Schools Superintendent Marciano Soriano and Finnela Sim, head of the Dagupan Youth and Sports Development Commission.
“We believe talent should be nurtured where it is found. By establishing Regional Training Centers, we ensure that children don’t have to leave their homes just to access world-class facilities. We bring the opportunities to them,” Gregorio said.
As part of the collaboration, the PSC and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, led by president Cynthia Carrion, donated the very same equipment that Carlos Yulo trained on before becoming a world champion and clinching double Olympic gold in Paris 2024, an inspiring legacy now set to elevate the skills and dreams of Dagupan’s young gymnasts.
“Our vision is to decentralize access to premium training. Every province deserves the chance to raise its own heroes and champions, without uprooting kids from their communities. You don’t have to come to us, we will go to you,” Gregorio added.
National team coaches will also be deployed periodically to mentor local coaches and athletes, ensuring grassroots talent receives elite-level guidance.
“We are deeply grateful to the PSC for believing in our program and helping us enhance and scale it up. For many years, we have worked hard to nurture our young athletes, and this partnership validates those efforts,” Fernandez said.
“Our kids used to travel to Manila every weekend just to train. Now, with this Regional Training Center in Dagupan, they can pursue their dreams right here at home, without the burden of distance.”