Cops probe baby’s death

PANGASINAN — Investigators from the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) have launched a deeper investigation following the death of a three-year-old boy in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan on 14 May 2026.
Authorities reported that the child died from injuries allegedly inflicted by his grandfather. Police officials said legal procedures are now underway to ensure accountability and proper case filing in connection with the incident.
The PPO reminded the public of the collective responsibility of communities to report cases of child abuse and neglect, stressing that early intervention can help prevent similar tragedies.
The PPO reiterated its commitment to addressing crimes against children, urging the public to immediately report incidents of abuse. Authorities advised that emergency assistance and reports may be directed to hotline numbers 0917-148-9938 and 0998-598-5092, or through the national emergency hotline 911.