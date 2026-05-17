CIDG 10 busts illegal cooking oil operation

The raid was conducted at a private storage facility and repackaging area in Barangay Baluarte, Tagoloan, following verified intelligence reports and complaints from consumers and local traders regarding the distribution of cooking oil lacking proper product labels, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification marks, and essential details such as manufacturing dates, expiration dates, and nutritional information.

During the operation, authorities recovered hundreds of large plastic containers and drums filled with unbranded cooking oil, along with empty containers, labeling materials, and equipment allegedly used for repackaging the products for resale in public markets, small groceries and eateries across Northern Mindanao.

Initial assessment showed that the cooking oil was of questionable quality, with no records indicating that it had undergone required safety testing or complied with food safety standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the FDA.

Two individuals identified as the alleged operators and owners of the facility were arrested on-site and are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines), Republic Act 10611 (Food Safety Act of 2013), and other related laws governing the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. emphasized that the operation is part of the police force’s continuing campaign to protect public health and welfare.

Authorities also warned that unregulated cooking oil poses serious health risks, as it may contain harmful substances, impurities, or be produced using recycled or low-grade materials that can cause illness and long-term health problems when consumed.

The seized items have been inventoried and turned over to the appropriate government agencies for laboratory testing and proper disposal, while the arrested suspects remain in custody pending the filing of formal charges before the local courts.