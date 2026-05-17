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Cartographic couture

Critics and collectors alike were enamored by the tactile richness of the collection, noting that Go doesn’t just chart borders; she navigates the emotional terrain of memory and identity.
GLOBAL Glitterati Kitty Go.
GLOBAL Glitterati Kitty Go.
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The local art circuit found its new North Star as Kitty Go unveiled Mapper’s Delight at Vetted, a showcase in the art of the visual narrative.

In a space where geography met high fashion, Go’s intricate canvases served as a vibrant tapestry of global wanderlust, reimagined through a lens of sophisticated maximalism.

GLOBAL Glitterati Kitty Go.
Kitty Go’s visionary map to the soul

The opening was a symphony of style, drawing the city’s most discerning tastemakers who moved through the gallery like characters in one of Go’s storied landscapes.

Each map, pulsing with neon accents and meticulous hand-rendered details, felt less like a static document and more like a couture garment for the soul — bespoke, evocative and undeniably chic.

Beyond the aesthetic allure, the exhibition solidified Go’s position as a premier chronicler of the modern nomad’s heart.

Her work captures the zeitgeist of a generation that finds home in the journey rather than the destination, blending the precision of a cartographer with the flair of a seasoned raconteur.

Critics and collectors alike were enamored by the tactile richness of the collection, noting that Go doesn’t just chart borders; she navigates the emotional terrain of memory and identity.

As the final guests lingered over champagne and conversation, it was clear that Mapper’s Delight was more than a seasonal highlight — it was a definitive statement on the enduring power of artistic exploration in an interconnected world.

NATIONAL Museum Chairman Andoni Aboitiz.
NATIONAL Museum Chairman Andoni Aboitiz.
AMBASSADOR Raphael Lotilla.
AMBASSADOR Raphael Lotilla.
DANIELLE Cuagiotto
DANIELLE Cuagiotto
JENNY Berger
JENNY Berger
DEXTERTON’s Audrey Go Liu.
DEXTERTON’s Audrey Go Liu.
ELEMENT’s managing director Patricia Liang and art restorer Eddie Jose.
ELEMENT’s managing director Patricia Liang and art restorer Eddie Jose.
ABBY and Stanley Chan.
ABBY and Stanley Chan.
JONATHAN Matti and Ana Ugarte.
JONATHAN Matti and Ana Ugarte.
ESING and Enzo Peralta
ESING and Enzo Peralta
JUN Villanueva and Neil Bernardo.
JUN Villanueva and Neil Bernardo.
PROFESSOR, Marco Caboara, PhD, artist Shiela Go and Summit Media head Howard Go.
PROFESSOR, Marco Caboara, PhD, artist Shiela Go and Summit Media head Howard Go.Robin John De La Cruz
CHUNCHI Soler, artist Carlo Tanseco and Tracy Go.
CHUNCHI Soler, artist Carlo Tanseco and Tracy Go.
Kitty Go Mapper’s Delight exhibit Vetted
contemporary map art visual storytelling exhibition
modern nomad identity art collection Philippines
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