Kitty Go’s visionary map to the soul

“Colonial powers did not use maps to serve ‘our’ national identity but as a guide to their pursuit of God and gold (including spices)- maps were used to identify places that have come under the Catholic Church and used for religious instruction.”

How can a map serve as a foundational pillar of national identity beyond mere geography?

“When anyone from any country sees their country’s map, there is a connection made with that image that goes beyond a guide to mountains and pathways.”

At what point does a beautiful object stop being just decor and start becoming a historical responsibility?”

“I would use importance because historical responsibility is too much of a responsibility — and a thing of beauty, whether in a public or private space, never stops being decorative.”

How does the transition of these maps from a private home in London or Hong Kong to a new gallery in Makati/Philippines change their cultural meaning?

“Philippines maps will be more highly regarded and treasured in the PHLs than anywhere else so when Vetted asked me to do this exhibition, I thought it was great timing in the best place.”

Can an object truly retain its “historical gravity” once it is marketed primarily as a “sophisticated interior statement?”

“If a work is important, it will retain its importance no matter how it is installed — witness how many big collectors living with their blue chip works.”

What is the ethical or cultural difference between being an “owner” of a rare map and being its “steward?”

“Stewardship is my choice because I have no children and have no plans to pass on any art to another generation which is the beginning of ownership.”

In our modern world where every inch of earth is mapped by satellites, have we lost the “age of mystery” that made these maps so romantic?

“Yes, as someone who does not know how to use Google Maps, this is true for me.”

As Go ends, “‘Mapper’s Delight’ is my attempt to develop a younger collector base especially for old masters, including maps and drawings — if I am considered a ‘young collector,’ that means this sector in art is between 60 and death — literally dying.”

In the end, we need to stop treating these works like relics and start treating them like the original blueprints for the future.