Bring the GDP Dashboard’s indicators to life

In our world of deep inequality, GDP is indifferent to whether income goes to billionaires or to the poor — or if that income goes to addressing hunger, health or deprivation.

And GDP has become our go-to tool for international policy rules. But it does not effectively distinguish the vulnerabilities, challenges or potential faced by different countries.

We cannot assume that, simply because they have more income today, countries have no need of international assistance, as demonstrated by the Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index.

Nor can we assume that the sustainability of a country’s debts can be assessed solely on the basis of what that country earns, ignoring the value of its assets and how its borrowing is being used. These disconnects are especially relevant today.

With the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), humanity is on the cusp of a technological revolution — [comparable] to the industrial revolution. AI holds the potential to dramatically boost global growth and productivity. But it can equally eliminate millions of jobs, and unleash the creation and use of increasingly sophisticated deadly weapons.

Surely, we should not judge the merit of this technology by its effect on GDP alone. Our world needs a more sophisticated, more diverse, and more humane accounting system. One that consciously aligns metrics with our actual goals — not proxy measures that obscure or hide the challenges our world is facing.

This report builds on decades of pioneering research, country-led initiatives and data development. The Beyond GDP dashboard we are proposing is built on the vision of sustainable development and its 17 Goals.

While the Goals provide a full articulation of our aspirations for people and planet, the Beyond GDP dashboard provides a practical compass that can be used to guide every-day decisions. The dashboard comprises a set of specific indicators focused on equitable and sustainable wellbeing in four key areas.

First — indicators around the wellbeing of our people and planet.

Work, health, education and security. The quality of civic institutions and infrastructure. And environmental conditions, which sustain the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat.

Second — indicators around equity and inclusion.

We can no longer accept inequality, poverty and disparities across population groups and entire regions as facts of life. Equity is the foundation of social cohesion — and a pillar of peace.

Third — indicators around sustainability and resilience.

Focusing solely on the income we generate today is insufficient. We must also find ways to preserve and build on countries’ existing assets and advantages — including nature and knowledge — that can power progress into the future, while addressing existential challenges like climate change.

And fourth — indicators rooted in the foundational principles of peace, human rights and respect for the planet, upon which all progress depends.

These principles are directly derived from the UN Charter.

The arrival of the Beyond GDP agenda at the UN responds to the clear call by Member States to ensure this issue is guided by UN ideals.

And it recognizes that, in our deeply connected world, what happens in one country can influence and affect what happens in another. This global issue demands the unique global platform the UN provides.

The next step belongs to Member States. The intergovernmental process starts now. Your role is to consider the recommendations in this report, and agree on a plan to establish, refine and institutionalize the dashboard.

Governments, civil society, media, statisticians, businesses and international organizations need to work as one to bring the indicators to life in your countries. And international financial institutions must take these indicators into account in their decision-making processes. You can count on the UN’s support every step of the way.

Today’s report is a clear reminder: GDP is not enough. Growth at any cost leaves us all poorer, not richer. The report is also a call to action.

Let’s count what matters. Let’s embrace these new metrics that complement GDP, and reveal the full picture of the challenges and opportunities our world faces at this extraordinary moment in history.

(Excerpts of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly to Launch the Expert Group Report on “Beyond GDP” in New York on 7 May 2026.)