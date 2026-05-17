Balanced team: Locals step up as TNT starts surge

Pogoy, who was hounded by recurring hamstring injury in the past, averaged 18 points during the quarters as a starter. His presence on both sides of the floor energized TNT.

“These were the only games that Roger has started because remember he was coming off injury. Then when he was healthy enough, he was under a minute restriction, so we couldn’t really start him because we were managing his minutes,” Reyes said.

“Then, towards the middle of the eliminations, Brandon went down with an injury as well, so we couldn’t really put in the lineup and the rotation that we wanted, unlike what it is now with Roger starting,” he added.

“Because aside from Roger’s scoring ability, he’s really our best perimeter defender, so I think that was the key when we got everybody in, everyone got healthy, we lifted the minutes restriction of Roger, and he could play as much as he could. I think that was big in our turnaround because, like I said, he does a lot for this team.”

Castro also made a huge impact off the bench in his return from a long layoff due to a knee injury.

The seasoned playmaker not only provided the extra firepower but also assumed his role as vocal leader and glue-guy for TNT.

“Jayson was plus-19 in 12 minutes in the first half so that says a lot about what he brings to us off the bench,” Reyes said of his long-time guard.

“But more than that really, it’s his leadership. When Jayson speaks, everyone is silent, everyone shuts up and listens. He plays four or five-minute stretches only because he’s not yet completely healthy, but with a fully healthy Roger, he fits in with us.”

The Tropang 5G will face sister team Meralco in the best-of-seven semis starting Wednesday at the same Antipolo venue.

“It’s going to be a different kind of pressure but regardless of where we are, no team is an easy opponent in the PBA, the important thing is to make sure that we are emotionally, mentally as well as physically rested and ready for a tough Meralco team,” Reyes said.