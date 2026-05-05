Philippine Army holds opening ceremony for SALAKNIB 2026 in Camp O’Donnell

Taguba said that the opening ceremony marked the start of another series of joint planning activities at the battalion and company levels, down to platoon troop-leading procedures, as well as combined training exercises.

“These activities aim to enhance operational readiness, interoperability, and coordination among participating units,” he added.

As part of SALAKNIB 2026, the 701st Brigade and its attached units will participate in a Field Training Exercise (FTX) alongside counterparts from the United States Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, following a series of collaborative planning conferences.

SALAKNIB 2026 serves as a vital platform for enhancing the Philippine Army’s capability to address evolving security challenges through realistic and dynamic training scenarios, while also promoting stronger ties with allied forces.

Taguba emphasized the importance of discipline, professionalism, and teamwork in ensuring the success of the exercise. He underscored that SALAKNIB Training Exercise is not only an opportunity to sharpen tactical competencies but also to reinforce the Brigade’s commitment to excellence in fulfilling its mission.