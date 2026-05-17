America is tired

Trump comes out with an aura that Taiwan is playing a game, thinking it is too smart with its chips.

“Don’t do anything stupid. No independence moves. Calm down.”

Beautiful moment for China. Tears everywhere. Xi’s eyes were probably trying not to smile too hard. Face under incredible pressure.

Because China’s dream is not necessarily tanks rolling into Taiwan tomorrow morning. Too messy. Everybody gets upset. Bad for business.

The real dream is to make the world slowly start thinking that Taiwan’s future is negotiable.

Usually, American presidents talk about Taiwan very carefully. Lots of “commitment,” “values,” “free and open Indo-Pacific.” Very preemptive. “If we don’t stop them there, they’ll come here.”

Trump is the opposite. Much more blunt. Almost irritated by it. If it is far away, why is it automatically America’s problem?

So China says Taiwan is theirs. Taiwan says no. And somehow America is supposed to fly across the Pacific and maybe fight a war over it? 9,500 miles away?

Millions of Americans probably heard that and thought: He is not wrong.

If at all, it was aimed at America: “You people really ready to fight China over this?”

For decades, the foundation of US alliances rested on the assumption that America would show up. Trump accidentally exposed how exhausted America is.

9,500 miles. Too many wars. Overseas responsibility. Too much cost.

One day, people just stop wanting the headache.

Xi hears Trump and thinks: Maybe America fears disruption more than before. He probably has been studying American exhaustion more than American strength.

Because Rome did not wake up one day and announce: “We are declining.”

Some Roman taxpayers probably snapped one night and thought: “Wait. We are paying for how many wars already? We are defending Britain now, too? Where exactly is Britain? Forget it.”

That is what shook Asia. Not because Trump is abandoning Taiwan or the Philippines — he did not.

Trump still leaves the weapons deal hanging there, too. Missiles, rockets, billions of dollars.

It is his favorite position. Trump loves the doorway position. Not in, not out.

“Is he entering the room?”

“Is he leaving it?”

Nobody knows. Including, honestly, him sometimes.

Taiwan is basically the same carrot. Everyone acts very seriously while being very unclear. Not independent, but also not “not” independent. Very official confusion. Somehow it works.

Trump adds extra chaos because even China cannot fully read him.

That uncertainty does something strange.

Nobody pushes too far because nobody wants to be the one who finds out what Trump does when he is fully “deciding.”

So Taiwan survives on a very strange setup. China says it is theirs. Taiwan says it is not. America says “we don’t support independence” while still making sure Taiwan does not feel alone.

None of it matches. At all.

The miracle is that it has held together this long anyway.