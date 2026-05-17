7,692 Clark employees take part in One‑Stop Processing on Wheels

Of the total 7,692 employees, 108 were provided services from the SSS for changing of data, account resetting and loan verification.

75 employees were given assistance from Pag-IBIG for their Loyalty Card Plus issuance, account deactivation, and loan processing.

33 employees were assisted by the PhilHealth for their ID and Member Data Record (MDR) requests, Yakap registration, and record amendments.

According to CDC, the holding of the OSP on Wheels inside the Freeport provides direct access to frontline services of the government, which has been beneficial to the workers in getting their much needed government service without the need to go to the agency's office.

OSP on Wheels (One-Stop Processing on Wheels) is a mobile government service initiative launched by the CDC to bring essential frontline public services directly to the workplaces of employees and locators within the Clark Freeport Zone.

This mobile hub eliminates bureaucratic red tape and work disruptions by allowing workers—ranging from interns to night-shift employees—to process government transactions on-site without needing to take a leave or wait in long lines.