Torre slams NAPOLCOM for ‘trial by publicity’ over viral police incident





The controversy stems from the arrest of a Quezon City police officer after a circulating video showed him pushing a motorcycle rider during a confrontation.



“Judge ka ng administrative cases, hindi prosecutor ng media circus,” Torre said.



NAPOLCOM vice chairperson and executive officer Ralph Calinisan expressed concerns that the initial filing of “Malicious Mischief” and “Physical Injury” charges did not fully reflect the severity of the incident.



NAPOLCOM further suggested that administrative liability in the case may extend beyond the involved officer to include the investigator and the chief of the Quezon City Police District–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (QCPD–CIDG).



Torre, however, warned that officers who quietly perform their duties often face lasting reputational harm because of “precipitate” public statements issued before facts are fully established.



While acknowledging that the PNP is far from perfect, Torre argued that personnel should not be turned into “convenient sacrificial lambs” for the sake of public applause.



He stressed that administrative discipline requires restraint and should rely on a complete evaluation of evidence — including CCTV footage and witness accounts — rather than “headlines” or “noise.”



"Kung totoong patas ang sistema, let evidence decide—not headlines, not noise, and certainly not ambition disguised as righteousness," Torre said.

