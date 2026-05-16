Steven Spielberg explores truth and aliens in new sci-fi epic

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is revisiting the science fiction genre with Disclosure Day, a new extraterrestrial thriller that examines humanity’s search for truth in an age of secrecy and misinformation.

Opening in Philippine cinemas on 10 June, the film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Spielberg directed the project from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously teamed up with the director on major films including Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.