Sen. Imee questions ‘double standard’ in Senate shootout probe, seeks relief of NBI chiefs

The senator’s remarks came after she formally urged her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to place Matibag and two other senior NBI officials under temporary relief pending the outcome of the investigation.

In her letter, Marcos also sought the relief of NBI-NCR Director Emeterio Dongallo Jr. and Organized and Transnational Crime Division chief Jerome Bomediano, arguing that their continued presence in office could undermine the “integrity and credibility” of the probe into the violent incident.

The controversy stemmed from a tense standoff at the Senate linked to an alleged attempt to arrest Sen. Ronald dela Rosa over a reported warrant from the International Criminal Court.

The situation escalated into an armed confrontation in which Senate security personnel and NBI agents allegedly exchanged gunfire within the Senate premises, prompting calls from lawmakers for separate investigations by the Senate and executive agencies.

On May 15, the Office of the Ombudsman placed acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca under a six-month preventive suspension over his alleged role in the incident. No such action has been taken against NBI leadership.

Marcos also pointed to what she described as inconsistencies in public statements issued by Matibag following the incident.

The NBI chief earlier said agents were merely in the area for a fellowship activity at the nearby Sequoia Hotel.

Marcos, however, cited reports and video footage that allegedly showed NBI personnel operating inside Senate grounds during the confrontation.

“Bakit ang mga NBI na nambugbog sa OSAA, hindi sinuspend? Wala ba talagang politika ito?” Marcos added.

The NBI has denied the Presidential sister's accusation and maintained that its personnel were deployed at the invitation of the Government Service Insurance System to help secure the compound, insisting there was no plan to arrest dela Rosa.

But Senate officials accused the bureau of violating security protocols and allegedly misleading the President regarding the operation.

Matibag has said he would defer to the President’s decision on his position but maintained that the bureau remains willing to cooperate in any investigation.

As of Saturday, Malacañang had yet to announce any action on Marcos’ request to suspend the NBI officials.