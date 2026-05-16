PMA top graduate urges cadets to uphold honor code

According to Librada, implementing such changes required courage and vision despite various setbacks. She credited the academy administration, particularly the superintendent, for initiating reforms while expressing hope that the PMA’s core traditions would continue to be preserved.

The class valedictorian urged her classmates and underclassmen to strictly observe the PMA honor code even outside the academy.

She said the honor code should serve not merely as a regulation within the institution, but as a guiding principle in decision-making throughout their military careers.

Librada also expressed gratitude to the families, civilian instructors, warfare departments, and tactical officers who helped shape the 207 members of the graduating class.

She specifically acknowledged Major Levine, Major Ahoff, and Lieutenant Commander Chua for their leadership and mentorship.

She likewise thanked the academy’s support staff and the underclassmen for their cooperation in managing the cadet corps.

Librada reminded members of the Talang Dangal Class of 2026 to remain united during difficult times and to always remember their accountability to the Filipino people.

She explained that the class war cry — calling for “no mercy” on themselves — symbolizes the strict sense of responsibility needed to effectively protect and serve the nation.

Librada, 21, belongs to Delta Company and is designated for service with the Philippine Army.

She is a native of Lipa City and comes from a family of a retired military officer and an entrepreneur.

Before entering the academy, she studied at De La Salle University Manila and graduated from high school with high honors.

Librada received several distinctions, including the Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, and the JUSMAG Saber.

She was also awarded the Information Technology Plaque and the Australian Defence Best Overall Performance Award for the Army.