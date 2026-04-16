Philippines gaming revenues hit P396.14B in 2025

PAGCOR-operated casinos also posted a drop in earnings, generating ₱12.52 billion, down 20.95 percent year-on-year.

Tengco said the 2025 figures reflect the growing role of digital platforms in the gaming sector.

“Online gaming is no longer a supplementary segment but has now become the leading driver of overall GGR growth,” he said.

He noted that growth in electronic gaming persisted despite a temporary slowdown in the third quarter of 2025 following the de-linking of e-wallets, which affected player access and payment channels.

According to Tengco, the adjustments were aimed at improving transaction traceability, enhancing player protection, and strengthening confidence in regulated online gaming.

“The 2025 GGR performance underscores the importance of regulatory balance as the industry evolves,” he said.