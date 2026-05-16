P130,000 bounty suspect nabbed along R10

According to Capt. Veronica Apresurado of the MPD Women and Children Concern Section, the suspect had been hiding for six years to evade arrest.

Investigators said the victim had come from a computer shop and was on her way home when the 28-year-old suspect allegedly dragged and sexually abused her.

Authorities added that after the assault, the suspect allegedly threw the victim into a creek, where she was later found by a passerby.

Apresurado said the victim identified the suspect, who was allegedly their neighbor, after regaining consciousness.

“Because the child was a special child and they were neighbors, the suspect called the victim over at around 7:30 p.m. He then dragged and raped her. After the assault, he beat the child and left her in the area,” the police officer said in Filipino.

“Fortunately, someone passing by saw the victim and brought her for medical treatment. When she regained consciousness, she identified her neighbor as the one who raped her,” Apresurado added.

Authorities said the suspect transferred from one place to another to avoid arrest by different police units searching for him.

The suspect was eventually identified by a Manila police informant and was arrested while working as a porter at a mall in Divisoria.

He is temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the MPD while authorities await the return of the warrant from the issuing court.

The informant who provided information leading to the arrest will receive the P130,000 reward.