Miss Philippines Earth 2026 delegates champion grassroots environmental solutions

Among the candidates using the platform to champion environmental action is Prima Joy Narag Alamban of Tumauini, Isabela, who believes that education remains one of the strongest tools in protecting the environment.

Her proposed initiatives focus on strengthening environmental awareness campaigns, promoting sustainable practices, and encouraging communities to become more active in safeguarding natural resources. She hopes collaboration between local residents, organizations, and government sectors can inspire collective responsibility toward a cleaner future.

Meanwhile, Czharich Oli of Sto. Tomas, Batangas is centering her advocacy on responsible tourism through plastic-free initiatives and improved waste management systems.

Using her platform, Oli aims to educate communities — particularly young people — on how small but consistent actions can help reduce environmental damage. She also hopes to work closely with local groups to strengthen existing sustainability programs.

For Mae Khyla Gaye Garcia of Cabanglasan, Bukidnon, environmental advocacy is closely tied to livelihood and women empowerment.

Garcia highlighted an initiative in Barangay Mauswagon where plastic waste collected from the community is transformed into products such as handbags, wallets, and plant vases. The program, which has been running for over a decade, has not only promoted environmental sustainability but also created economic opportunities for women in the area.

She believes the initiative proves that waste can be transformed into opportunity while helping communities maintain cleaner surroundings.

Also advocating for grassroots environmental action is Gwen Cledera of Pasig City, who plans to focus on barangay-level environmental education and youth participation.

Cledera hopes to strengthen waste-to-resource programs and community awareness efforts, with the goal of eventually expanding these initiatives nationwide through the Miss Philippines Earth platform.

Representing Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay, Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete believes environmental protection must go beyond discussions and translate into everyday action.

Through her advocacy called “EduAction,” she hopes to bridge the gap between awareness and actual environmental responsibility by encouraging individuals to actively participate in sustainable practices within their communities.

As the competition progresses, this year’s delegates continue to highlight how environmental advocacy can extend beyond pageantry and evolve into programs rooted in education, livelihood, youth engagement, and community empowerment.