RBC Heritage: Aberg grabs 1-stroke lead

“(I) Felt like I was hitting the flights I was trying to do,” he said. “I was on the correct side of the flags, those kind of things that I really like to see. Then a few putts went in on the back nine that I didn’t really do on the front.”

Three-under through the first eight holes, Aberg kickstarted a back-nine surge with a nine-foot birdie at the 10th.

“It was a tricky read, kind of up and over, double breaker, and that was really nice,” said Aberg, who got up and down for par at 11 before another birdie at 12.

That was followed by a 22-foot birdie putt at the par-three 14th, and back to back birdies at 16 and 17.

“It was nice to see the putt on 14 go in,” he said. “It was the longest putt I made today, I think. Obviously hit the right shot, short left, and then a good putt to end it off.”

Aberg had a one-stroke lead over American Harris English and Norway’s Victor Hovland.

Half a dozen players shared fourth on six-under 65, a group that included former US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Gary Woodland.