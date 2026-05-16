Marcos Jr. tells PMA graduates loyalty must remain with Constitution

Marcos likewise emphasized the evolving security challenges awaiting the 207 newly commissioned military officers who will soon join the different branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

According to the President, threats facing the nation now extend beyond conventional battlefields and include cyber warfare, disinformation, territorial aggression, and climate change–related disasters.

He said these modern challenges require a new generation of leaders capable of confronting efforts to weaken public trust in institutions and divide the Filipino people.

To address these emerging threats, Marcos announced that modernization and curriculum reforms are ongoing within the academy.

Although the full implementation of the updated curriculum will take effect beginning with the PMA Class of 2029, Marcos said members of the Talang Dangal Class of 2026 had already been introduced to new disciplines such as data science, Python foundations, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

He explained that these competencies are intended to help future officers distinguish truth from deception and anticipate emerging threats before they escalate.

The commander-in-chief also expressed confidence in the graduates’ ability to serve the public and called on them to help build a safer and more peaceful nation.