Mabilog calls posting ‘renewed mission’

He said the appointment opens an opportunity to contribute to nation-building through programs focused on public safety, disaster resilience, and good governance.

Mabilog expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his appointment, as well as to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who he said had earlier signaled his inclusion in the department.

Remulla reserved post for him

He added that Remulla had described the position as “reserved” for him and reminded him to prioritize reform efforts.

In his new role, Mabilog said he will coordinate closely with peace and order agencies, including the Philippine National Police, local government units, barangay officials, and tanods, to strengthen public safety systems and response mechanisms.

“We will continue to strengthen systems that promote accountability, transparency, responsiveness, and efficient delivery of public safety services,” he said.