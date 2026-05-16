Lawmaker seeks rogue solar firms crackdown

The government must crack down on unscrupulous solar energy providers as more Filipinos shift to renewable energy for household use, according to Abra Rep. JB Bernos.
Bernos urged the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission to intensify oversight against “fly-by-night” operators in the solar industry.
“Of course, we fully support this shift to renewable energy, which is friendlier both to our environment and our wallets over the long term as we rely less on non-renewable sources,” Bernos said in a statement.
“But the government, in particular the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Energy, and Energy Regulatory Commission, must be proactive in going after unscrupulous operators whose only motivation is profit, to the detriment of our consumers,” he added.