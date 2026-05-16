Rep. Bernos seeks crackdown on rogue solar providers

“But the government, in particular the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Energy, and Energy Regulatory Commission, must be proactive in going after unscrupulous operators whose only motivation is profit, to the detriment of our consumers,” he added.

According to Bernos, there have been reports involving poor-quality solar panels, lack of post-installation services, and installations that were not properly registered with authorities.

“May mga nababalitaan tayong solar installations na nasusunog, o di kaya mga providers na hindi na mahagilap para sa pagkumpuni ng mga installation o kaya para sa maintenance,” he said.

The lawmaker also encouraged the public to comply with legal requirements when transitioning to solar energy systems.

“We cannot sacrifice responsibility at the altar of convenience. I urge our kababayan to undergo the correct process when shifting to solar. This is not only for legality’s sake, but more importantly, it minimizes risk and ensures our safety,” Bernos said.

At present, the process for installing solar systems includes securing a barangay clearance, building permit, electrical permit, electrical inspection and certificate, and a net metering application or issuance of a Yellow Card.

Bernos is the author of House Bill No. 3126, also known as the On-Grid Solar Energy Systems bill, which seeks to require all national and local government offices to establish on-grid solar energy systems.