Isko thanks Bam Aquino for securing record education budget

Aquino helped secure P1.34 trillion for education, considered the largest education allocation in the country’s history.

The proposed budget includes P67.9 billion for the construction of 25,000 classrooms to help address the country’s reported 166,000-classroom backlog.

In introducing Aquino, Domagoso described the senator as a hardworking and intelligent lawmaker dedicated to improving the country’s education system.

“Totoo bang magaling na senador ito? Kilala n’yong magaling? Matalino? Mapagmahal sa edukasyon? At saka, mukhang ito ‘yung senador na walang kaaway ngayon,” Domagoso said.

“I’m proud and honored today na ipakilala ko sa inyo. Sa 24 senador, ito isa sa dekalibre. Literal ito. Magaling. Matalino,” he added.

The Manila mayor also echoed Aquino’s call for politicians to set aside differences and focus on addressing poverty and the people’s needs.

“At totoo po ang sinabi niya. Sa panahon ngayon, isantabi ang hindi pagkakaunawaan ng mga politiko. Ang kailangan kalaban ng mga politiko ngayon ay iyong kahirapan ng tao. Iyan ang nakikita natin kay Sen. Bam Aquino,” Domagoso said.

He added that public officials must work to restore public trust in government service regardless of political affiliation.

“For so many times, nanonood naman ako ng live hearing ng Senado. Tingin ko iyon ang tingin ng taumbayan, iyong ibalik ang tiwala ng tao sa kanyang halal ng bayan ng paglilingkod, immaterial of colors,” he said.

Domagoso also stressed the need for leaders who prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people.

Aquino is expected to be replaced as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education following the recent Senate leadership reshuffle that moved him to the minority bloc.

Under Aquino’s leadership, the proposed Establishing GIDA and Last Mile Schools Act and the Curriculum Flexibility Act advanced in the Senate and are now awaiting the signature of Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

He also spearheaded the approval on third and final reading of the Class-Building Acceleration Program Act and the Basic Education Voucher Program Act and was set to sponsor the proposed National Nutrition Program Act.

Overall, Aquino filed 12 education-related bills, authored and co-authored 22 measures, and sponsored or co-sponsored nine bills.

He also led 14 meetings, hearings, sessions, and events as co-chairperson of Second Congressional Commission on Education.

“Kahit hindi na tayo ang Chairman on Basic Education sa Senado, mananatili ang ating paninindigan at laban para sa edukasyon. Dahil para sa atin, hindi lang ito trabaho o posisyon — ito ay pangakong hindi natin bibitawan para sa bawat batang Pilipinong nangangarap ng mas magandang bukas,” Aquino said.