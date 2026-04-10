Palace vows faster fund release to LGUs for classrooms

The Senate approved Senate Bill No. 1482 or the CAP Act on third and final reading via a 22-0 vote, with no negative votes and no abstentions.

Aside from addressing the backlog, the bill also prioritizes streamlining the classroom-building process and includes safeguards against corruption by instituting a price ceiling for classroom construction.

The construction of new classrooms is expected to boost employment and local economies, as it will create more than 100,000 new jobs across the country.

The two officials also tackled a whole-of-government approach in responding to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East to safeguard the welfare and needs of affected Filipinos.

“Tinalakay rin ang kahalagahan ng isang pinagsama-samang pagkilos ng buong pamahalaan upang epektibong matugunan ang krisis sa Middle East, nang sa gayon ay masiguro ang maagap, maayos, at magkakaugnay na pagtugon para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang lubhang naaapektuhan nito,” Recto said.