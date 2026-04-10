Palace vows faster fund release to LGUs for classrooms

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto has assured Senator Bam Aquino of the timely release and disbursement of funds to local government units (LGUs) for classroom construction under the 2026 national budget.
Recto made the assurance during his meeting with Aquino, who, as chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, pushed for the allocation of P65 billion for classroom construction in the 2026 national budget to help address the 166,000-classroom backlog.
“Sa pakikipag-pulong ni Senator Bam Aquino kay Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto noon nakaraang Linggo upang pag-usapan ang mga programa sa edukasyon at sa hinaharap na krisis ng ating bansa dahilan sa gyera sa Gitnang Silangan, tiniyak ni Executive Secretary Recto na tutukan ang classroom backlog sa pamamagitan ng on-time fund release at mas mabilis na pagbigay nito sa mga LGU," Recto’s official Facebook page stated.
Under the 2026 national budget, DepEd is given wide flexibility when it comes to the modalities for classroom construction, including partnerships with LGUs, civil society organizations, and non-governmental organizations with proven track records.
Recto and Aquino also discussed the lawmaker’s Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act, which allows LGUs and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a proven track record to build classrooms within their jurisdictions, in compliance with DepEd’s standards and guidelines.
“Kaugnay nito ang panukalang batas na Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act, na naglalayong pabilisin ang pagtatayo ng mga silid-aralan upang matugunan ang kakulangan sa classrooms sa bansa at mapahusay ang kalidad ng pagkatuto ng ating mga estudyante. Sa kasalukuyan, tinatayang higit sa 166,000 ang classroom backlog,” Recto pointed out.
The Senate approved Senate Bill No. 1482 or the CAP Act on third and final reading via a 22-0 vote, with no negative votes and no abstentions.
Aside from addressing the backlog, the bill also prioritizes streamlining the classroom-building process and includes safeguards against corruption by instituting a price ceiling for classroom construction.
The construction of new classrooms is expected to boost employment and local economies, as it will create more than 100,000 new jobs across the country.
The two officials also tackled a whole-of-government approach in responding to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East to safeguard the welfare and needs of affected Filipinos.
“Tinalakay rin ang kahalagahan ng isang pinagsama-samang pagkilos ng buong pamahalaan upang epektibong matugunan ang krisis sa Middle East, nang sa gayon ay masiguro ang maagap, maayos, at magkakaugnay na pagtugon para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang lubhang naaapektuhan nito,” Recto said.