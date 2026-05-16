Iloilo mayors push food programs

LMP Iloilo Chapter president and Badiangan Mayor Suzette Mamon stressed the importance of stronger coordination between local government units and national agencies in addressing challenges related to agriculture, nutrition and social development.

Among the programs discussed during the meeting were the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Local Government Support Fund and the implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, as well as the FFEDIS program of the Department of Agriculture-Western Visayas.

The Iloilo Provincial Government also presented its Financial Assistance to LGUs Rice Program framework, which aims to improve rice accessibility and strengthen food security in the province.