Iloilo mayors push food programs

ILOILO CITY — Food security, agricultural support and assistance for vulnerable sectors were among the key issues discussed during the recent meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Iloilo Chapter.
Mayors from across Iloilo met with representatives from national government agencies and provincial officials to coordinate development initiatives and improve services in municipalities across the province.
LMP Iloilo Chapter president and Badiangan Mayor Suzette Mamon stressed the importance of stronger coordination between local government units and national agencies in addressing challenges related to agriculture, nutrition and social development.
Among the programs discussed during the meeting were the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Local Government Support Fund and the implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, as well as the FFEDIS program of the Department of Agriculture-Western Visayas.
The Iloilo Provincial Government also presented its Financial Assistance to LGUs Rice Program framework, which aims to improve rice accessibility and strengthen food security in the province.