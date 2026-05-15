Ombudsman assures flood control cases not sidelined

“We don’t really want to gain out the noise of impeachment, impeachment is a constitutional process as we are a constitutional body, we give due respect to that process. Kaya ayaw namin makihalo sa ingay ng impeachment,” he explained during a press conference this Friday, 15 May.

Speaking on the investigation it was conducting on public officials who were allegedly involved, Remulla said that they had several cases that were “maturing” that may be filed some time between May to July.

He further noted that they were in close coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) with regards to tracking the movement of funds that could be linked to flood control.

Aside from their own evidence and investigation, the Ombudsman said that they were going to be using the partial report of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as a guide for their teams of investigators.

“It’s a guide for us to use, not necessarily to adopt…We have to find out through our own sources and follow the evidence,” he said.

Remulla declined to provide additional details, particularly on the names of the individuals they were investigating citing the sheer scale of funds as one of their considerations.

The step was also said to be meant as a way to avoid any possible “monkey wrenches” that the lawyers of the accused may use to question their process.

“We have to play with our own rules to be effective at this job,” he expressed.