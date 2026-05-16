FEU promises more inclusive Season 89

As the University of Santo Tomas (UST) lowered the curtains in its hosting of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 on Friday evening, Far Eastern University (FEU) immediately turned its attention toward preparations for Season 89.
During the closing ceremony, UST Season 88 chairman Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P., Ph.D. officially handed the UAAP flag to incoming season host and Season 89 chairman Juan Miguel R. Montinola of FEU. Shortly after the turnover, FEU unveiled a teaser video offering a glimpse of what to expect next season.
The video concluded with appearances from renowned personalities Aristotle “Gloc-9” Pollisco and Jose Marie “Vice Ganda” Viceral, signaling the university’s intention to deliver a season centered on culture, entertainment, and community.
“Well, as our president said, what UST did this year was amazing, spectacular. In terms of the opening and closing, it’s something we’ve never seen before. So we’ll try to live up to that,” said incoming UAAP president Mark Molina.
“We’ll hopefully, in our own way, do something that the UAAP and FEU community will be very proud of. Preparations are already underway. We’re opening on September 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and we’re already preparing for that.”