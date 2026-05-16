FEU promises more inclusive Season 89

As the University of Santo Tomas (UST) lowered the curtains in its hosting of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 on Friday evening, Far Eastern University (FEU) immediately turned its attention toward preparations for Season 89.

During the closing ceremony, UST Season 88 chairman Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P., Ph.D. officially handed the UAAP flag to incoming season host and Season 89 chairman Juan Miguel R. Montinola of FEU. Shortly after the turnover, FEU unveiled a teaser video offering a glimpse of what to expect next season.