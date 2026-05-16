Entry of spanish pork resume after ASF review

Protecting the domestic hogs industry

The decision comes as the government continues balancing food security concerns with efforts to protect the domestic hogs industry, which remains vulnerable after years of ASF outbreaks that disrupted local production and pushed pork prices higher.

The Philippines suspended Spanish pork imports last year after ASF cases were reported in parts of Europe, prompting tighter border restrictions on swine products.

Under the revised policy, imports from Spain must comply with bilateral sanitary agreements, Philippine quarantine regulations, and the government’s ASF regionalization framework under Administrative Circular No. 12 issued earlier this year.

The Bureau of Animal Industry said its assessment found Spain’s veterinary monitoring and disease-control systems sufficient to minimize ASF transmission risks from approved low-risk zones.

Adopting a more science-based approach

Tiu Laurel said the government remains cautious but is now adopting a more science-based approach to food trade management.

“We remain vigilant against ASF, but we also recognize the importance of science-based risk assessment and international cooperation in securing stable food supply chains,” he said.

“Allowing imports from properly regulated and monitored areas in Spain helps diversify our pork sources while maintaining strict animal health standards,” he added.

The agriculture chief noted that regionalization allows disease outbreaks to be isolated within specific areas instead of triggering blanket nationwide trade bans, aligning Philippine policy with international veterinary standards.