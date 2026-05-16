ElectriFying win: Meralco outlasts Magnolia in OT, makes semis

Meralco’s composure and mental toughness down the stretch prevailed as Bong Quinto made a crucial jumper and two pressure-packed foul shots inside the final 37 seconds to emerge victorious in the quarterfinal showdown that went the distance.

“These guys pulled through. They gutted it out and found a way,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said with a sigh of relief after Magnolia forced them to use their twice-to-beat advantage.

Meralco will take on the winner between defending champion TNT and NLEX in the best-of-seven semis starting Wednesday.

The Tropang 5G and Road Warriors are still clashing in a sudden death quarters match as of press time.

Already through to the next round are Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine, which took care of their quarters assignments last Friday.