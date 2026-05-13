Hotshots live to fight another day

Magnolia survived Meralco’s late-game charge, 95-89, to stay alive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday.

Clint Chapman finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Jerom Lastimosa had 15 points as the Hotshots forced a do-or-die match with the Bolts on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Chris Newsome tried to keep Meralco within striking distance, 88-91, after draining a layup with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Lastimosa sank two free throws with 17 ticks left for a five-point lead.

With a 93-89 lead with 12 seconds left, Paul Lee buried his free throws to seal the game.

Newsome paced the Bolts with 23 points, while import Marvin Jones dropped 16 points and six rebounds in a losing effort.