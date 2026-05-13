BingoPlus adds new gaming verticals as user base grows

The company said the platform has expanded beyond its core bingo offerings into additional verticals such as casual games and short-form video content, while continuing to grow its portfolio of livestreamed gaming products.

DigiPlus said BingoPlus currently offers more than 1,000 games across categories, including bingo, card games, arcade, and slots.

The company attributed the platform’s growth to investments in livestreaming technology, proprietary game development, and localized content tailored for Filipino players.

Among its proprietary offerings are “Perya” games such as Color Game and Pinoy Drop Ball, which DigiPlus described as the Philippines’ first livestreamed drop ball game introduced in 2024.

The company said BingoPlus continues to maintain more than 130 physical sites nationwide that support traditional bingo operations while also serving as payment and customer support touchpoints for digital users.

DigiPlus added that it has expanded responsible gaming features on the platform, including time control settings and spending and loss limits. The company also recently introduced a surety bond program providing up to P1 million in coverage per verified player wallet.

“The BingoPlus transformation story was a leap of faith, but it was always driven by our strong commitment to our customers,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

DigiPlus is set to hold its annual “BingoPlus Night” event on 19 May to celebrate the platform’s fourth anniversary.