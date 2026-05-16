Armed man jailed for threatening QC residents

He reportedly waved the weapons at the group while issuing threats.

Moments later, the man allegedly began shouting loudly, alarming neighbors and disrupting the peace.

Police said he then hurled several objects — including a head statue, its base, dumbbell plates, and an empty gas tank — toward two parked vehicles, damaging a Toyota Hi-Ace Commuter Deluxe and a Honda BR-V.

Barangay officials relayed the report to the Anonas Police Station, with responding officers talking to him. At about 7 a.m., the suspect voluntarily surrendered, turning over a submachine gun replica.

Follow-up operations led to the recovery of additional firearms after he disclosed their location.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including violations of Section 28 (Unlawful Acquisition and Possession of Firearms) and Section 31 (Use of Loose Firearms in the Commission of a Crime) of Republic Act 10591, as well as Article 155 (Alarms and Scandals) and Article 327 (Malicious Mischief) of the Revised Penal Code.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the incident highlights the strengthened enforcement posture of the police.

“Immediate police intervention, operational discipline, and coordinated response are critical in incidents involving firearms and public disturbance,” Aberin said.

The suspect remained in police custody pending inquest proceedings.