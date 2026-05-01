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Separate ops nab armed men

Separate ops nab armed men
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Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Barangay Bignay, Valenzuela City after he allegedly threatened another person with a handgun during a dispute over a missing cellphone.

Valenzuela City Sub-Station 7 personnel responded to the scene after the victim reported that the suspect had drawn a .38-caliber revolver and issued a death threat during a heated confrontation.

Separate ops nab armed men
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Responding officers arrested the suspect minutes later. Authorities recovered a .38-caliber revolver with no serial number, ammunition, and a sling bag from the man’s possession.

The suspect is facing charges of grave threats and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In a separate operation in Caloocan City, a 35-year-old man was arrested by intelligence officers during an anti-criminality sweep in Barangay 186.

The arrest occurred during a checkpoint under “Oplan Bulabog-Galugad.” Police said the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver and a holster.

Authorities took the man into custody after he failed to present legal documents or a license for the firearm. He faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

illegal firearm arrest Philippines
Valenzuela gun threat case
Caloocan checkpoint operation
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