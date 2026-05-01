Separate ops nab armed men

Responding officers arrested the suspect minutes later. Authorities recovered a .38-caliber revolver with no serial number, ammunition, and a sling bag from the man’s possession.

The suspect is facing charges of grave threats and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In a separate operation in Caloocan City, a 35-year-old man was arrested by intelligence officers during an anti-criminality sweep in Barangay 186.

The arrest occurred during a checkpoint under “Oplan Bulabog-Galugad.” Police said the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver and a holster.

Authorities took the man into custody after he failed to present legal documents or a license for the firearm. He faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.